Adam Beard is the owner and builder of the twin-engine Corsa. The unique car is powered by a turbocharged C20LET inline-four in the front and back. Each motor produces 600 horsepower. Adam released a video explaining the history of the car and how he built it. He also shares the car will see the dyno soon and then some events.

Source: The Twin Engine Corsa and @twinenginecorsa