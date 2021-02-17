1974 Bronco with a Coyote V8

Maxlider Brothers Customs (MBC) built this 1974 Ford Bronco at their company in Bloomington, Illinois for United Pacific Industries. The Bronco debuted at SEMA 2018 and took home a Battle of the Builders Top 10 Truck award. Under the hood sits a 5.0 L Coyote V8 mated to a Bowler 4R70W automatic transmission. The drivetrain features an Atlas II transfer case and Currie axles with Yukon Gear differentials. The Bronco rides on a MBC custom chassis with a 4-link front suspension and 3-link rear suspension built by Black Beard Broncos. It also uses an AGR steering box, Fox coilover shocks, Wilwood four-wheel disc brakes, and BFGoodrich KM2 33×12.5×15-inch tires. The interior features Twin City Upholstery custom leather seats, Classic Instruments cluster, Flaming River steering column, ICON 4×4 console, and Black Bear Broncos four-point roll cage.

Source: Maxlider Brothers Customs (project page) and United Pacific Industries