Jamie Potts and his Toyota AE86 race car has seen plenty of track time since we shared the project in 2019. Soon after he finished the bodywork and painted the car. He’s also upgraded the suspension with an adjustable anti-roll bar and the drivetrain with a TR6060 six-speed manual and sequential shifter. Jamie took home first place in Round 4 of the GTRNZ GT3 class at Manfeild: Circuit Chris Amon on February 12-14.

Source: LS86 FB page