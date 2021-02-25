The Pinderwagen Golf Mk2

Nigel Pinder has spent a lot of time and effort transforming his Volkswagen Golf CL Mk2 into the Pinderwagen. The car is powered by a turbocharged 2.0 L 16-valve ABF inline-four (Golf Mk3). The engine features Wiseco FSR 0.5mm overbore pistons, forged rods, SuperTech inconel exhaust valves, factory intake valves, Bosch 900 cc injectors, Owen Developments GT2868HTA turbocharger, and DTAFast S80Pro ECU. It produces around 280 horsepower on 0.6 bar (8.7 psi) of boost. A button on the steering wheel turns on boost-by-gear and engine produces anywhere from 291-374 horsepower and 244-307 lb-ft of torque depending on gear. Nigel has a second button on the steering wheel for overtaking which increases boost to 1.6 bar (23.2 psi) and produces 432 horsepower and 377 lb-ft of torque. Power is sent to the wheels through a six-speed 02S transmission from a Golf 4 with a Quaife synchro gearset and custom axles. The car rides on a set of KW Clubsport adjustable coilovers with AP Racing Pro 5000 front disc brakes and stock Golf Mk2 rear disc brakes. You can watch more videos of the car on the Pinderwagen channel.

Source: Pinderwagen and Misha Charoudin