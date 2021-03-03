2006 Miata with a LS3 V8

Darin Stocker spends his days working for Tremec as a Field Service Technician and his weekends working on race cars and hot rods. He recently transformed a 2006 Mazda Miata into his father’s ultimate daily driver.

Darin’s father Myles Stocker suggested using a LSx V8. After Darin confirmed it would work, he got to work building the Miata capable of handling the power. He started by replacing the factory front subframe with a V8Roadsters tubular subframe. The rear saw a 2011 Camaro SS independent suspension installed on the Miata subframe with Mazda RX-8 hubs and uprights.

On top of the V8 Roadster’s subframe he placed a LS376/480 V8 crate motor. The new heart produces 425 horsepower to the wheeels tuned by D&D Performance on a GM Performance E67 ECU. He paired the motor with a set of Borla headers and a Flyin’ Miata 2.5-inch stainless steel exhaust system with catalytic converters.

Behind the V8 sits a T56 Magnum six-speed manual transmission with a close-ratio gearset. Darin added a Hurst Billet/Plus 2 shifter with a Flyin’ Miata T56 shift lever adapter. Power is sent through a 2011 Camaro SS rear end with a 1LE 3.91 ring-and-pinion.

The 2700 lb roadster stops thanks to Wilwood four-piston calipers with 11.75-inch rotors in front and Miata calipers with Wilwood 11.75 rotors in back. It rides on a set of Ohlins DFV coilovers and Kosei K5R 17×8 wheels with Yokohama S Drive 235/40R-17 tires.

Darin did not trade comfort or safety for power. The Miata still retains air conditioning and anti-lock braking. The interior also features Sparco seats with Impact five-point safety harness belts and a Blackbird Fabworx rollbar and fire extinguisher mount. A Sparco detachable steering wheel turns in front of a set of Dakota Digital gauges.

The project took three years to complete while Darin was working a full-time job. Myles believes it was worth the wait.

Source: Darin and Tremec blog