2006 Miata with a LS3 V8

2006 Miata with a LS3 V8

Darin Stocker spends his days working for Tremec as a Field Service Technician and his weekends working on race cars and hot rods. He recently transformed a 2006 Mazda Miata into his father’s ultimate daily driver.

2006 Miata with a LS3 V8

2006 Miata with a LS3 V8

Darin’s father Myles Stocker suggested using a LSx V8. After Darin confirmed it would work, he got to work building the Miata capable of handling the power. He started by replacing the factory front subframe with a V8Roadsters tubular subframe. The rear saw a 2011 Camaro SS independent suspension installed on the Miata subframe with Mazda RX-8 hubs and uprights.

LS376/480 V8 with a T56 Magnum six-speed manual transmission

On top of the V8 Roadster’s subframe he placed a LS376/480 V8 crate motor. The new heart produces 425 horsepower to the wheeels tuned by D&D Performance on a GM Performance E67 ECU. He paired the motor with a set of Borla headers and a Flyin’ Miata 2.5-inch stainless steel exhaust system with catalytic converters.

2006 Miata with a LS3 V8

Borla exhaust headers for Mazda Miata with a LSx V8

Behind the V8 sits a T56 Magnum six-speed manual transmission with a close-ratio gearset. Darin added a Hurst Billet/Plus 2 shifter with a Flyin’ Miata T56 shift lever adapter. Power is sent through a 2011 Camaro SS rear end with a 1LE 3.91 ring-and-pinion.

T56 Magnum six-speed manual transmission going into a Mazda Miata with a LSx V8

2011 Camaro SS independent rear end going into a Mazda Miata

The 2700 lb roadster stops thanks to Wilwood four-piston calipers with 11.75-inch rotors in front and Miata calipers with Wilwood 11.75 rotors in back. It rides on a set of Ohlins DFV coilovers and Kosei K5R 17×8 wheels with Yokohama S Drive 235/40R-17 tires.

2006 Miata with Wilwood disc brakes

2006 Miata with Kosei K5R wheels and Yokohama S Drive 235/40R-17 tires

Darin did not trade comfort or safety for power. The Miata still retains air conditioning and anti-lock braking. The interior also features Sparco seats with Impact five-point safety harness belts and a Blackbird Fabworx rollbar and fire extinguisher mount. A Sparco detachable steering wheel turns in front of a set of Dakota Digital gauges.

2006 Miata interior with Sparco seats and steering wheel

2006 Miata interior with Sparco seats and steering wheel

2006 Miata interior with Sparco seats and steering wheel

Dakota Digital gauges going to a 2006 Miata with a LSx V8

The project took three years to complete while Darin was working a full-time job. Myles believes it was worth the wait.

Source: Darin and Tremec blog

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.