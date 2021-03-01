Jeep Gladiator with a Supercharged Hellcat V8

America’s Most Wanted 4×4 built this Jeep Gladiator Rubicon at their company in Holly, Michigan. Just about everything was modified or upgraded on his Jeep resulting in a price of $150,960. Under the hood sits a supercharged 6.2 L Hellcat V8 crate motor making 707 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque. The engine sits on a custom cradle with a deep rear sump oil pan, upgraded fuel system, and stainless steel 3.5-inch exhaust. An 8HP75 eight-speed automatic transmission sends power to a pair of Dana 60 axles with 4.88 gears, Eaton ELocker differentials, and eight-lug hubs. The Jeep rides on TeraFlex dual rate springs and Falcon Series 3.3 piggyback shocks, Alpine front and rear upper/lower adjustable control arms, Hellwig heavy duty rear sway bar and TeraFlex bump stop kits. A set of 14.25-inch disc brakes sit behind Method 101 beadlock wheels with Nitto Trail Grappler MT 40×13.50R17 tires.

Source: America’s Most Wanted 4×4 (project page) and AMW4x4 FB page via AutoEvolution