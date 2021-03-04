Jeep CJ7 with a Supercharged Northstar V8

Rockstar Performance Garage built this 1983 Jeep CJ-7 called “GRDLOC” at their company in Murrieta, California. The wild Jeep is powered by a supercharged 4.4 L Northstar LC3 V8 from a Cadillac STS-V making 469 hp and 439 lb-ft of torque. The drivetrain features a Maximum Offroad 4L80E four-speed automatic transmission, Atlas transfer case, custom driveshafts. Power is sent through a Kingpin Dana 60 front axle with Yukon Zip locker and 35-spline axles and an AAM 11.5-inch rear axle with a Yukon Grizzly locker and 38-spline axles. The Jeep rides on dual triangulated suspensions with King shocks and Eibach springs. A set of American Force 20-inch wheels with Mickey Thompson Baja Claws 46×19.5 tires cover eight-piston disc brakes in front and six-piston calipers in back.

Source: Rockstar Performance Garage and Dakota Digital