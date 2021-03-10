Nissan R32 Skyline with a Mercedes OM606 diesel inline-six

This unique Nissan R32 Skyline GTS-t was recently listed on eBay.co.uk. The car is no longer powered by a factory turbocharged 2.0 L RB20DET inline-six. Instead it’s now powered by a Mercedes 3.0 L OM606 diesel inline-six making 500-600 horsepower and 1000 lb-ft of torque. The motor features an 8.5 mm injector pump, Holset HX52 turbocharger, Turbosmart wastegate, and custom intake. A Mercedes C 270 CDI transmission with a Dieselpump UK clutch sends power through a custom driveshaft to a GTR differential and axles. The car rides on Nissan S13 front coilovers with R32 front brakes and S14 rear brakes. The body features GTR front bumper, grill, side skirts, and rear quarters.

Source: eBay.co.uk via Piotr