1985 Ford F-150 on a Crown Vic Chassis

Larry Ashley from TMI Products wanted to create something unique using a 1985 Ford F-150 and a 2008 Crown Victoria Police Interceptor. So he sent both to RnG Customs, Classics and Fabrication in Hesperia, California where they installed the F-150 body over the Crown Victoria chassis and powertrain. To accomplish this they moved the bed forward two inches and raised the bed floor six inches. They also trimmed the ends of the chassis and fabricated new body mounts. Thanks to their work the truck is now powered by a 4.6 L Modular V8 making 250 horsepower and 297 lb-ft of torque. The drivetrain retains the four-speed automatic transmsision and open differential with 3.27 gears. They also kept the Interceptor’s four-wheel disc brakes and suspension but added Eaton lowering springs and Metco Motorsport billet rear control arms. The interior received a set of TMI’s Sport VXR Pro-Classic seats and a Sport XR center console, Sport R door panels, and steering wheel.

Source: TMI Products