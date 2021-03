Doyle Thomason is back with another update on his 1996 Ford Crown Victoria called “Maj. Headache.” One of the last major parts Doyle needed was a driveshaft to connect the C6 automatic transmission with factory 8.8-inch rear end. That driveshaft finally arrived and after installing it, he took the car for its first test drive. There is still some minor work left but Doyle is taking time to enjoy the milestone.

Related