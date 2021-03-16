1970 Bronco with a Coyote V8

This 1970 Ford Bronco sold on Bring a Trailer for $123,000. The compact SUV is powered by 5.0 L Coyote V8 built by Modular Motorsports Racing. The drivetrain features a ZF five-speed manual transmission from a 2000 Ford F-250, Atlas II transfer case, Dana 44 front and 9-inch rear with 4.56 gears. The Bronco rides on a 2.5-inch suspension lift with power steering, four-wheel disc brakes, Fuel Zephyr 17-inch wheels, and Toyo Open Country A/T 35×12.5-inch tires. The interior holds black leather 2017 Jeep seats, aftermarket steering wheel, Classic Auto AC system, and roll cage.
Source: Bring a Trailer