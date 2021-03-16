1997 Miata with a 3.6 L LFX V6

Anthony Stoker enjoys driving on his 2003 Miata with a turbocharged 1.8 L inline-four. When it came time to increase the power in his 1997 Miata, he went in a different direction. Anthony decided to swap the entire powertrain in three weeks. The Miata is now powered by a 3.6 L LFX V6 from a 2015 Camaro sitting on a V8 Roadsters subframe. The V6 produces 340 hp naturally aspirated or about 510+ hp on nitrous. That power is sent to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual transmission and Getrag 3.23 limited-slip differential from a 2015 Cadillac ATS-V. Anthony plans to upgrade the rear end to a Ford 8.8-inch. The Miata rides on Feal coilovers with polyurethane control arm bushings and Racing Beat front/rear sway bars with 949 Racing end links. Anthony also installed a set of Wilwood six-piston calipers and rotors in front and Wilwood four-piston calipers and rotors in back.

