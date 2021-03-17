Andrew Coulombe’s AWD Monte Carlo

Andrew Coulombe from Thousanddollarcarguy started working on a new project. His previous project, a Miata with a Festiva body and turbo V8 was really unique. This time around he’s building an AWD Monte Carlo with help from Leon Thurston from Leons Garage Adventures. Their recipe for this creation involves a 1984 Monte Carlo roller, NV3500 five-speed manual transmission from a Chevy Blazer 4×4, 2000 Oldsmobile Bravada chassis and transfer case. For now they are using a 5.3 L LM7 V8 for mock-up but have plans for something a little wilder.

Source: Thousanddollarcarguy