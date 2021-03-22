Datsun 240Z with a Twin-Turbo RB26DETT

This 1972 Datsun 240Z sold on Bring a Trailer for $70,500. The previous owner installed a twin-turbo 2.6-liter RB26DETT N1 inline-six with McKinney Motorsports motor mounts, radiator, and stainless exhaust manifold. A RB25 five-speed manual transmission with a OS Giken twin-plate clutch and flywheel sends power through a McKinney Motorsports driveshaft to an OS Giken R200 limited-slip differential. The car rides on Techno Toy Tuning coilovers with Z Store front and rear sway bars, Wilwood disc brakes, and Rota RKR 15×9-inch wheels with Toyo R888R tires (235/50/15). The exterior features an OEM Fairlady grill, BRE front spoiler, Motorsport Auto flares and rear spoiler, and PJ Bonifacio Autobody two-tone paint job.

Source: Bring a Trailer