1975 Bronco with a Supercharged Coyote V8

Velocity Restorations built this 1975 Ford Bronco at their company in Pensacola, Florida. The Bronco is powered by a supercharged 5.0 L Coyote V8 featuring a 2.9 L Whipple supercharger, Velocity Restorations custom headers and exhaust. A six-speed automatic transmission sends power through a transfer case to a Dana 44 front axle and Ford 9-inch rear axle. The Bronco rides on a 4-link front and rear suspension with Wilwood disc brakes and 14-inch rotors, Centerline wheels, and Nitto Trail Grapplers tires (38×15.50×20). The interior features a Velocity Restorations gauge cluster, Vintage AC, Ididit tilt steering column, six-point roll cage, and custom hard top.

Source: Velocity Restorations