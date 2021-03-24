For Sale: Top Secret C210 Skyline with a RB26/30 Inline-Six

Top Secret is selling their 2020 TAS winning 1977 Nissan C210 Skyline for ¥9,900,000 or about $91,217. Under the hood sits a naturally aspirated 3.0 L RB26/30 inline-six mated to a R32 GTS-t five-speed manual transmission. The motor produces around 276 horsepower on a HKS F-CON V Pro ECU. It features a RB30 block, HKS forged pistons and rods, RB26 head, custom exhaust headers, and individual throttle bodies. The car also features Bride seats, Work Star Road 15-inch wheels, and Potenza RE-01 tires (205/55R15, 225/50R15).
Source: Top Secret