Gridlife are building a Honda CR-X as the first project from their Grid Garage program. The CR-X was purchased by Gridlife co-founder Chris Stewart in 1997. They call the project “TA-CR” which stands for “Time Attack Club Racer” and it will be built by Gridlife competitors. The car will be powered by a HPD K20C1 inline-four crate motor and feature a race suspension and custom widebody.

Source: Gridlife