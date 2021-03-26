BMW E82 with a Turbo V12 Update

Bartosz Pełka BMW E82 with a turbo V12

Last year we shared Polish drifter Bartosz Pełka’s new drift machine, a BMW 1 Series E82 coupe built by Rooster Garage. The car is powered by a turbocharged BMW 5.4 L M73 V12 featuring forged rods, Lassie’s Garage custom exhaust headers, large BorgWarner turbocharger, and MegaSquirt 3 ECU. The engine was tuned by Turbo Lamik and made 805 horsepower and 1089 Nm (803 lb-ft) of torque on 1.1 bar (15.9 psi) of boost and E85 fuel. Bartosz puts the power to good use competing in the Czech Drift Series.

Bartosz Pełka BMW E82 with a turbo V12

turbocharged V12 in Bartosz Pełka's BMW E82 coupe

turbocharged V12 in Bartosz Pełka's BMW E82 coupe

turbocharged V12 pulled from Bartosz Pełka's BMW E82 coupe

Bartosz Pełka BMW E82 with a turbo V12

fuel system in trunk of Bartosz Pełka's BMW E82 with a turbo V12

radiator and electric fans in the back of Bartosz Pełka's BMW E82 coupe

Source: Bartosz Pełka “Wąski” Drift FB page

