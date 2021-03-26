BMW E82 with a Turbo V12 Update

Last year we shared Polish drifter Bartosz Pełka’s new drift machine, a BMW 1 Series E82 coupe built by Rooster Garage. The car is powered by a turbocharged BMW 5.4 L M73 V12 featuring forged rods, Lassie’s Garage custom exhaust headers, large BorgWarner turbocharger, and MegaSquirt 3 ECU. The engine was tuned by Turbo Lamik and made 805 horsepower and 1089 Nm (803 lb-ft) of torque on 1.1 bar (15.9 psi) of boost and E85 fuel. Bartosz puts the power to good use competing in the Czech Drift Series.

Source: Bartosz Pełka “Wąski” Drift FB page