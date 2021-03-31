For Sale: Custom 1951 Ford COE with a Dodge 440 ci Big-Block V8

This custom 1951 Ford COE called “Bid Bandit” is for sale at MAXmotive in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania for $98,500. It was built by Zombie Body Shop in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada and driven to Las Vegas, Nevada for SEMA 2018. There it won 1st place in the International Radical Rod Build-off. They built the custom body using parts from a Ford F-5 COE, F-4, F-47, and F-100. It sits on a 1977 Dodge Motorhome chassis with Ridetech air ride leveling system, Shockwave air springs, 4-link rear suspension, and a set of Alcoa 22-inch aluminum wheels with Lionhart 285/40R22 tires. Power is generated by a Dodge 440 ci big-block V8 featuring flat-top pistons, RV camshaft, Holley Sniper EFI, and Hooker headers. The drivetrain uses a Torqueflite 727 three-speed automatic transmission with a Boss Hog custom torque converter and a 2006 Dodge Ram differential.

Source: MAXmotive