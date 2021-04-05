1971 Mustang Mach 1 with a Coyote V8

This 1971 Mustang Mach 1 called “Pegasus” was built by Goolsby Customs in Hueytown, Alabama. The car is powered by a first gen 5.0 L Coyote V8 making 420 horsepower and 390 lb-ft of torqu. Behind the V8 sits a 6R80 six-speed automatic transmission sending power to the Ford 9-inch rear end. The car rides on a Roadster Shop Fast track chassis with Corvette C6 spindles, Afco double-adjustable coilovers, and four-link rear suspension. A set of Nutek wheels cover Wilwood six-piston calipers and 14-inch rotors in front and four-piston calipers and 13-inch rotors in back.

Source: Goolsby Customs (project page) and Dakota Digital