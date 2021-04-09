Mitchell Race Xtreme is Building a BMW E36 Race Car with a V10

Mitchell Race Xtreme (MRX) is building a BMW E36 “M3X” race car at their company in New Zealand. The company has sorted most of the tubular chassis and supports. The car will be powered by a S85 V10 from a BMW M5 exhaling through custom side-exit exhaust. Behind the motor will sits a Holinger RD6 sequential transmission and Winters/Sikky quick-change independent rear end. The company is reducing weight by using a Floßmann Auto Design carbon fiber body kit and are widening it to cover the GT3-spec tires. Follow the progress progress on @mrx_nz.

Source: Mitchell Race Xtreme FB page