Golf Mk7 with a Turbo Inline-Five

This seventh-generation VW Golf R came from the factory with a turbocharged 2.0 L FSI inline-four. However the engine bay now hold a turbocharged 2.5 L TFSI (CZGB) inline-five from a 2015–2016 Audi RS 3. The motor produces 640 horsepower thanks to a Precision turbocharger, large intercooler, RS 3 fuel pump, Snow Performance water-ethanol injection, and EGO-X exhaust system. The drivetrain features an DQ500 seven-speed transmission and Haldex all-wheel drivetrain both taken from a Audi RS 3. The car rides on a set of OZ Superturismo 19×8.5-inch wheels with Pirelli P Zero tires and TT RS front brakes.

Source: eBay.de via Unique Cars for Sale Europe FB page