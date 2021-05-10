1974 Celica with a 3S-GE BEAMS

  • Celica

1974 Toyota Celica with a 3S-GE BEAMS inline-four

This 1974 Toyota Celica was auctioned on Bring a Trailer. The car is powered by a 2.0 L 3S-GE BEAMS “Black Top” inline-four installed by Project Import in Orange, California. The motor features titanium valves, A’PEXi intake, and Link G2 ECU. A six-speed manual transmission from an Altezza sends power to an AE86 rear end. The car rides on Techno Toy Tuning suspension, four-link rear suspension and Panhard bar, Wilwood four-piston front brakes, and XXR 15-inch wheels with Nitto NT05 205/50 tires.

Source: Bring a Trailer

