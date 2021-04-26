Nissan R32 Skyline with a 2JZ-GTE Inline-Six

Luke Polzin wants his 1991 Nissan R32 Skyline GTS to perform well at the drag strip and the street. He plans to accomplish this with a lot of work and a swapped powertrain.

Luke replaced the RB20 inline-six with a turbocharged 3.0 L 2JZ-GTE inline-six built by Fullnoise Performance in Heatherbrae, NSW, Australia. The motor features CP pistons, Nitto I-beam rods, billet main caps, CNC ported head and Ferrea oversized valves, and Kelford camshafts (264 intake, 272 exhaust).

Bolted to the side is a 6Boost exhaust with a Garrett G42-1200 turbocharger, Fullnoise custom 4-inch dump pipe and exhaust with AES mufflers. Fullnoise also built the cooling system using a Blitz GTR racing radiator and PWR 100 mm GTR intercooler.

Luke built the fuel system to support a lot of power. A set of Dekka 2400 cc injectors run through a Raceworks rail with a Turbosmart 2000 regulator. The engine will be fed via three Walbro 525 Hellcat pumps in a Taarks surge tank with a Walbro 460 lift pump.

The motor runs on an Emtron KV8 ECU configured and wired by Luke. He also runs TI MAP sensors before and after throttle body for torque management and an ECUMaster EGT-to-CAN module. Everything is powered by a Black Box PDM30 and displayed on a Powertune digital dash.

Behind the 2JZ sits a Turbo 400 automatic transmission built by Turbo Ted with a Mishimoto fluid cooler. The transmission sends power to a Nissan 350Z differential and axles.

The car rides on a set of MCA Red adjustable coilovers, GKTech rear arms, R32 GTR subframe and hubs. Brakes were upgraded with DBA T3 4000 rotors with Project Mu pads. The exterior features a GTR front, wide body kit, and parachute out back.

Source: R32 Polzo FB page