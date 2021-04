SNAIL TV is building a wild first generation Honda Civic for drag racing. The car used to be powered by a turbocharged 1.2 L EB2 inline-four but that is being replaced with a twin-charged Honda K20 inline-four. The K20 motor will feature two turbochargers and a ported Eaton M90 supercharger with a goal of around 900 horsepower. The car is also being converted to RWD thanks to a custom tubular chassis, BMW transmission, and Nissan R31 rear end.

Source: SNAIL TV via Automotive Obsession FB page