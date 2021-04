Norris Designs (ND) builds powerful Mitsubishi engines at their company in Melksham, UK. Take for example this Mitsubishi Evo 8 running their twin-charged 2.2 L 4G63 inline-four. It features a ND Version 10 billet block, forged internals, ND 10R turbocharger, and ND supercharger kit. The motor makes 1012 horsepower on a Link G4X ECU and mix of ethanol/gasoline. Power is sent through a Quaife sequential dogbox with a ND triple-plate clutch.

Source: Norris Designs FB page