Otsuka Maxwell Design (OMD San Diego) is wrapping up work on a very unique DMC DeLorean. The company has spent a lot of time swapping the factory V6 and transaxle with a twin-turbo 3.3 L Lambda II (G6DP) V6 from a Kia Stinger and a Porsche tranaxle. The company took the DeLorean to the dyno where it made 487 horsepower to the wheels.

Source: @omd_sd and OMD San Diego