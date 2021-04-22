Fiat 126p with a Honda CBR1100 Engine

This 1988 Fiat 126p was originally built with a two-cylinder engine however it now has double the cylinders. Sitting behind the driver is a 1.1 L inline-four from a Honda CBR1100XX motorcycle. The post claims the engine is making around 165 horsepower but they typically make around 132-137 horsepower. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a six-speed sequential transmission to a chain-driven differential. The car rides on a fully independent suspension with modified front springs, four-wheel disc brakes, 13-inch wheels, and Pirelli p700f 165/55/13 tires.

Source: Moto Inspiracje FB page via Tom