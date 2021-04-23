Nissan 240SX with a Twin-Turbo RB26DETT

DRAG International built this 1998 Nissan 240SX SE at their company in Davie, Florida. The car is powered by a twin-turbo RB26DETT inline-six producing 680 horsepower on an AEM standalone ECU. The engine features a built bottom-end, HKS 264 camshafts, Ferrea valvetrain, 1000 cc injectors, custom exhaust manifold, two T3/T4 turbochargers, and a HKS 3.5-inch exhaust. A five-speed from a R34 Skyline (RB25) with an Ogura triple-disc clutch sends power through a custom driveshaft to a R34 GTR limited-slip differential. The car rides on a set of HKS Hypermax 3 adjustable coilovers and Volk GT-U wheels (18×8, 18×10) covering R33 GTR four-piston front brakes and two-piston rear brakes.

Source: DRAG International