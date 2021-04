Bad Obsession Motorsport returns with another update on their Project Binky. In the last update the team took the Mini to AJ Pryce at Paint Fusion for bodywork, paint, and livery. Now that the freshly painted body is back at the shop, it’s time to start the reassembly process. In this episode the guys install sound deadening, fuel lines and tank, pedal box, HVAC, and heat shielding.

Source: Bad Obsession Motorsport