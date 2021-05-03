Mazda RX-8 with a 825 whp Turbo 1UZ V8

Swedish drifter Jonas Franzén competes in a Mazda RX-8 powered by a turbocharged Toyota 1UZ V8. Last year the engine produced 780 hp and 1050 Nm (774 lb-ft) of torque to the wheels on 1.7 bar (24.6 psi) of boost. Since then they rebuilt the engine with Kelford camshafts and installed a new intake manifold and larger turbocharger. It’s now making 825 hp and 1000 Nm (737 lb-ft) of torque to the wheels on 1.4 bar (20.3 psi) of boost. They also raised the limit from 7,000 rpm to 7,500 rpm. Watch as Jonas puts that power to use competing at the Gatebil Swedish Drift Championship.

Source: Jonas Franzén FB page and Snooken Recordings