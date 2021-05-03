1971 Corvette with a BMW V12 Update

Six years ago we shared a unique 1971 Corvette being built by owner Richard Hayes with an all-aluminum 5.3 L BMW M72 V12 and Tremec TKO five-speed manual. The V12 features Jenvey 40 mm individual throttle bodies, 3-stage dry sump, stainless steel side exhaust, and Megasquirt MS3Pro ECU. The Corvette rides on a Vansteel coilovers with an electric power steering rack and Wilwood 14-inch brakes with six-piston calipers in front. Richard celebrated his hard work with the first test drive.

Source: Richard Hayes and Corvette Forum (build thread)