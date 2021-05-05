Miata with a Turbo K24 Makes 470 whp on Dyno

Time Attack Miata built by KPower Industries with a turbo Honda K24 inline-four

KPower Industries unveiled their new time attack Miata and turbo development car. The company built the race car with a turbocharged Honda K24Z3 inline-four. The motor features stock internals, Garrett G25-660 turbocharger, Napp Motorsports turbo manifold, and Bell intercooler core. On the dyno the combo produced 470 horsepower and 385 lb-ft of torque to the wheels on 12 psi of boost (wastegate spring pressure) and E85 fuel. We are looking forward to the development of this project.

Source: KPower Industries FB page

