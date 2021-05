Speed Science built their “Project X” using a 1999 Integra Type R and a first generation Honda NSX powertrain. This means sitting in the back of the RWD car is a 3.0 L C30A V6 with a six-speed manual transmission. The company plans to boost the engine’s output with a HP Performance turbo kit and Garrett 76 mm turbocharger. In the meantime they attended New Zealand Drift Matsuri at Hampton Downs Motorsport Park for some drifting fun.

Source: Speed Science and Speed Science FB page