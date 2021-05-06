1993 Mustang with a Turbo RB25 Inline-Six

This 1993 Mustang built by JGY Customs in Atkins, Virginia in 2005. Under the hood sits a turbocharged 2.5 L Nissan RB25 inline-six making an estimated 550 horsepower on 21 psi of boost. It featured a modified GReddy intake, custom exhaust manifold, Precision GT5382R turbocharger, custom 3-inch exhaust, 733 cc injectors, and Jim Wolf Technology ECU. The drivetrain features a manual transmission, custom driveshaft, and 5.0 L Mustang LSD with 3.73 gears. The car rides on a lowered suspension and set of Enkei PKR 18-inch wheels covering 5.0 L Mustang brake calipers. You can read more about the project at Performance Auto & Sound.

Source: JGY Customs