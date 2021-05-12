1976 Mini with a Honda D16 Inline-Four

1976 Mini built by Mcgee's Custom Minis with a Honda D16 inline-four

Mcgee’s Custom Minis (MCM) built this 1976 Mini (from New Zealand) at their company in Annapolis, Maryland. The little car is powered by a Honda D16A6 inline-four sitting on a MCM tubular conversion frame. The motor features a ZC head, Rocket 5 camshaft, modified OBX individual throttle bodies, and MCM custom stainless header. It produces 164 horsepower and 126 lb-ft of torque to the front wheels on a Hondata S300 ECU. The motor mates to a five-speed manual transmission with a MFactory LSD and 3.70 gears. The car rides on Hi-Lo suspension with GAZ shocks, adjustable lower control arms, and adjustable rear camber plates. Custom 10.5-inch widened steel wheels cover Minisport four-piston calipers with 7.5-inch slotted rotors in front and drum brakes in back.

OBX ITBs on a Honda D16 motor in a 1976 Mini built by Mcgee's Custom Minis

Honda D16 inline-four and five-speed manual transmission on a tubular subframe built by Mcgee's Custom Minis going into a 1976 Mini

brakes and suspension on a 1976 Mini built by Mcgee's Custom Minis

Source: Mcgee’s Custom Minis FB album 1, MCM FB album 2, and Gildred Racing

4 thoughts on “1976 Mini with a Honda D16 Inline-Four”

  1. Dave

    Very nice build. That’s definitely not a D16A6 or if it is it has a VTEC head from a D16Z6 or D16Y8. There’s also no way the block is stock or that dyno is reading super high as even with headwork a D series would be lucky to put down 120-130 to the wheels.

