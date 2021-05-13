1970 Mustang with a Roush 427 ci V8

Ringbrothers built this 1970 Mustang called “Dragon” at their company in Spring Green, Wisconsin. The car is powered by a Roush 427 ci IR V8 crate motor producing 550 horsepower and 540 lb-ft of torque. The motor features an iron 4-bolt block, steel crank, H-beam steel rods, forged pistons, CNC ported aluminum heads, 8-stack fuel injection, and Ringbrothers custom headers. Behind the motor sits a Bowler TKO five-speed manual transmission and Factor 9-inch rear end with 3.73 gears. The car rides on AVCO shocks with a JME front suspension and DSE Quadralink rear suspesnion. A set of Forgeline custom wheels (18×10, 18×12) cover Baer six-piston disc brakes in front and back.

Source: Ringbrothers