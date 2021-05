Mark Anderson and his 1986 Mustang competes in NMRA/NMCA factory stock class. To meet class regulations, Mark runs a naturally-aspirated 4.6 L 2-valve V8 from a F-150 truck with Bullet Racing camshafts and a Holley EFI system. The motor produces 380 horsepower tuned by Matt Bell of Redline Motorsports. The drivetrain uses a G-Force 101A four-speed transmission and 8.8-inch rear end with 4.88 gears. Watch Mark run several low-10’s at Byron Dragway.

Source: victoryredcolorado and NMRA Digital