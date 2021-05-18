Racefactory Civic with a K24 at Homestead Miami Speedway

Jorge Ortiz and his Racefactory Honda Civic EK competes in the SCCA Majors Southeast conference. The first race was held at Homestead-Miami Speedway where the team finished 2nd in class and a 1.28:833 best lap. The car is powered by a Real Street Performance built naturally-aspirated Honda K24 inline-four. Power is sent to the front wheels through a Type S six-speed manual transmission with a MFactory LSD. Watch the team compete and fight for a podium finish below.

Source: RealStreetTV and Racefactory FB page