OMP Fabrications is building a very unique Subaru Impreza. Long gone is the factory flat-four and Subaru transmission. In their place is an Audi 4.2 L V8 and six-speed manual transmission. The car will still be all-wheel drive thanks to a lot of custom fabrication, a tubular front subframe, and custom billet brackets/supports milled by JRT Industries.

Source: OMP Fabrications FB page via Piotr