Peugeot 505 with a Nissan RB26DET Update

French builders Damien Bosco and Anthony Arnoux built their Peugeot 505 at their company AS Concept. The team put a lot of effort into converting the French sedan into a drift machine. Under the hood sits a turbocharged RB26DET inline-six featuring Wiseco pistons, Eagle rods, Kinugawa TD06 turbocharger, Tonnka manifold, and ID 1050 cc injectors. The drivetrain uses a BMW M57 manual transmission, custom driveshaft, and Nissan R32 GTR differential. The car rides on a Nissan 200SX front suspension with a FAT angle kit, Nissan R32 rear suspension, and R32 GTR brakes.

Source: 505GTR Drift FB page and De l’essence dans mes veines via Crossbred Heart FB page