For Sale: 2000 Ranger with a Cummins 4BT

This 2000 Ford Ranger is for sale on Craigslist in Toney, Alabama for $17,000. The truck is powered by a Cummins 4BT diesel inline-four featuring a HX30 turbocharger, ARP head studs, rebuilt VE pump, and timing advance spacer. The seller claims the motor has 35,000 miles since rebuild and the truck has 200,000 miles. The drivetrain uses a F-150 M5ODR2 five-speed manual transmission, F-150 BorgWarner 4406 transfer case, Ford 8.8-inch rear end with 31-spline axles, and 3.27 gears (front and rear). The truck also features four-wheel disc brakes, ARE Camper shell, and sound deadening material on hood, firewall, and cabin.

Source: Craigslist via DailyTurismo