Mustang with a Turbo 7.3 L Godzilla V8

Joe Melvin built his S197 Mustang at this company Five Bar Motorsport in North Fort Myers, Florida. The car is powered by a turbocharged 7.3 L Godzilla V8. The stock motor features a VCT lockout, enlarged piston ring gap, Garrett 88 mm turbocharger, and Haltech Elite 2500 ECU. The motor made 800+ horsepower and 900+ lb-ft of torque on 15-16 psi of boost and E85 fuel. Power is sent through a Turbo 400 automatic transmission to a 9-inch rear end. Joe’s personal best is a 9.47 sec at 131 mph. The next phase involves upgrading the motor with valve springs and a camshaft developed Willis Performance Enterprises. After plenty of testing the motor will give way to a built version with forged internals and filled block. You can view more photos and details on the Mustang in SVT Performance article.

Source: Five Bar Motorsports FB page and SVT Performance