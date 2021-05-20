Civic with a Turbo 2.0 L B-Series Inline-Four Makes 1103 hp on Dyno

Piotr Sawczenko owns a very fast fifth generation Civic (EG) hatchback powered by a turbocharged 2.0 L B18 inline-four. In our previous article the engine made 922 hp and 647 lb-ft (878 Nm) of torque 2.3 bar (33.3 psi) of boost and E85 fuel. Piotr recently visited PMIC.PL in Czestochowa, Poland where the motor made 1103 hp and 950 Nm (700 lb-ft) of torque on 2.9 bar (42.0 psi) of boost from a modified Precision 6766 turbo and E85 fuel. Piotr is looking forward to seeing what the Civic can do at Grand Prix Polski quarter-mile events.

Source: Sawczen Civic Drag Project FB page and PMIC.PL FB page