Steve Biagioni’s Twin-Turbo 4.1 L VR38

Earlier this year we shared Steve “Baggsy” Biagioni’s wild Nissan Navara drift project. The truck was built by SB Motorsport using a Nissan R35 powertrain and suspension. Now the project is receiving its new heart, a twin-turbo 4.1 L VR38 V6 built by P Cheshire. The motor features Brian Crower stroker kit, Tomei camshafts, Supertech valvetrain, ASNU intake, Walton Motorsports exhaust manifolds, and two Garrett G30-660 turbochargers. The combo will be good for 1000+ horsepower.

Source: Baggsyboy and @pcheshire_ap