VW Rabbit with a Turbo 2.8 L VR6

Chris Coulter enjoys swapping motors at his Schwa Motorsports company outside of Kansas City. You may remember his Fiero with a turbo VR6 we shared earlier this year. Today we are sharing his 1984 VW Rabbit project. Chris started by installing a 2.8 L 12v VR6, subframe, and steering rack from a 1998 VW GTI. The VR6 features a Turbonetics Super 60 turbocharger, Tial 38 mm wastegate, Triumph throttle bodies on custom intake manifold, 42 lb injectors, and a Megasquirt MS3 ECU. Chris also installed a Ford V8 radiator in the back of the car to improve weight balance and cooling. He paired the motor with a 02J five-speed manual transmission. The car rides on D2 Mk1 coilovers and Audi TT 17-inch wheels covering GTI front brakes and Mk4 rotors with Rabbit calipers in back. Listen as Chris discusses the project while driving the Rabbit.

Source: Schwa MotorSports