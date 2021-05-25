1966 Mustang with a 742 whp 381 ci V8

Jay Meagher from Real Street Performance was given the opportunity to drive Job Spetter’s 1966 Mustang. The car is powered by an all-aluminum 381 ci small-block Ford V8 built by EIC Engines. It features 15:1 compression, Kinsler stack injection, Daily oil pump, Kevin VanCleave custom wiring harness, and MoTec ECU. The combo is good for 742 horsepower to the wheels on One Ethanol R fuel. The motor mates to a G-force T56 six-speed manual transmission with 1st-4th gears using dog engagement and 5th-6th gears using synchronized engagement. Out back sits 9-inch rear end with Strange axles. Listen to Jay explain what makes this Mustang unique.

Source: REALSTREETPERFTV