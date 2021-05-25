1966 Mustang with a 742 whp 381 ci V8

Job Spetter's 1966 Mustang with 381 ci V8

Jay Meagher from Real Street Performance was given the opportunity to drive Job Spetter’s 1966 Mustang. The car is powered by an all-aluminum 381 ci small-block Ford V8 built by EIC Engines. It features 15:1 compression, Kinsler stack injection, Daily oil pump, Kevin VanCleave custom wiring harness, and MoTec ECU. The combo is good for 742 horsepower to the wheels on One Ethanol R fuel. The motor mates to a G-force T56 six-speed manual transmission with 1st-4th gears using dog engagement and 5th-6th gears using synchronized engagement. Out back sits 9-inch rear end with Strange axles. Listen to Jay explain what makes this Mustang unique.

Source: REALSTREETPERFTV

