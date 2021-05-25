BMW E36 Wagon with a S85 V10

This BMW E36 originally came with a turbocharged 1.7 L M41D17 diesel inline-four making 89 hp and 190 Nm (140 lb-ft). The car is now powered by a 5.0 L S85B50 V10 thanks to BC Bawaria Creation in Poland. The wagon was sent to KMS Engine for an initial dyno tune. While there the V10 made 504 hp and 522 Nm (385 lb-ft) of torque on 98 octane fuel and a Delta 800 ECU. The company hopes to squeeze more power out of the motor after working on the Vanos system and a less restrictive exhaust.

Source: BC Bawaria Creation FB page and KMS Engine FB page