1966 Bronco with a Twin-Turbo Ecoboost V6

This 1966 Ford Bronco recently sold on Bring a Trailer for $80,500. It was built by Diesels and More Garage and is powered by a twin-turbo 3.5 L Ecoboost V6 from a 2017 Ford F-150. The drivetrain features a 6R80 six-speed automatic transmission, Dana 20 transfer case, and axles with 4.11 gears. The Bronco rides on a Tom’s Bronco Parts 4.5-inch lift and power steering with dual shocks, disc brakes, Method 17-inch wheels, and BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A K02 tires (315/70). The interior features leather seats with Dakota Digital gauges, Vintage Air, tilt steering column, and a roll bar.

Source: Bring a Trailer