1975 Camaro with a LS7 V8

Hardcore Engine Builders built this 1975 Camaro at their company in Hungary. The car is powered by a 7.0 L LS7 V8 making around 650 horsepower. It features Diamond forged pistons (11.2:1 compression), factory titanium rods, factory forged crank, and Lethal Racing custom camshaft (23x/25x .64x .64x lift, 113 LSA). They also included hand ported LS7 heads, intake manifold and throttle body, Del West titanium intake valves, Ferrea stainless steel exhaust valves, PSI vavle springs, and Harland Sharp rocker arms. A 4L80E four-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters and Circle D billet converter sends power to a 8.5-inch rear end with Moser 30-spline axles and 3.42 gears. Underneath they installed subframe connectors, Competition Engineering traction bars, Eibach lowering springs in front, and Wilwood 12-inch disc brakes in front and back.

Source: Hardcore Engine Builders